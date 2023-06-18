BJP's Annamalai Takes On Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Over Corruption; Warns Of Tough Fight Ahead

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai sent out a strong message to the state government after the saffron party's state secretary SG Suryah was arrested for his tweet criticising a CPI(M) MP. Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on June 17, Annamalai also spoke on the arrest of ruling DMK leader Senthil Balaji in a corruption case and warned that BJP's fight against corruption will be 'very very aggressive.'

3 things you need to know

The BJP is protesting against the arrest of SG Suryah who tweeted claiming CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan forced a sanitation worker to clean a drain causing his death.

DMK's Balaji is also under ED's custody after he was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam.

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recently issued a warning to opposition parties saying 'don't mess with us.'

Annamalai takes on ruling DMK on corruption and BJP member's arrest

#BREAKING | After DMK has come to power, close to 250 cases were registered against the BJP leaders. It is a fake case registered. Not even one word of his post is provocative: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on party leader SG Suryah's arrest #BJP #Annamalai #SGSuryah #DMK pic.twitter.com/oOkyqVzSpb — Republic (@republic) June 17, 2023

"After DMK has come to power, close to 253 cases are booked against BJP people, especially for their social media posts and till now 60 people have been arrested," Annamalai said. "And the latest one being our young and dynamic State Secretary Thiru SG Suryah. If you read his post, not even one word would come under any ambit where we can call it as provocative. He questioned one particular communist MP of Madurai, that under the watch of one communist panchayat member in Kadalur, a manual scavenging death has happened as this panchayat member forced him to do manual cleaning," he further said.

Annamalai stated that it should have been Venkatesan behind bars but the Stalin government is instead "shooting the messenger." He went on to say that Tamil Nadu witnesses the highest number of manual scavenging deaths and as many as 56 deaths were reported from 2018-22.

He further lashed out at Stalin for Suryah's arrest and claimed, "Suryah coming out of jail will be a different leader. If they want to take their petty anger on people like SG Suryah, in fact, SG Suryah will be a bigger leader post his arrest."

'BJP's fight against corruption is on'

#BREAKING | The ED had to go to Tamil Nadu secretariat because we know about Senthil Balaji. The IT dept raided him just 10 days before. He is building a house worth Rs 350 crore: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai #BJP #Annamalai #SenthilBalaji #DMK pic.twitter.com/8t0HLrn69O — Republic (@republic) June 17, 2023

"The fight against corruption by Tamil Nadu BJP is on," Annamalai said while talking about Tamil Nadu's former electricity minister Balaji's arrest. Calling Tamil Nadu a 'state riddled with corruption', Annamalai said, "we have a sitting finance minister who got changed only because he spoke about the first family earnings of about Rs 30,000 crore. And then the ED got Senthil Balaji and a couple of other ministers."

He even warned the ruling DMK that "the BJP's fight against corruption from the BJP side will be very very aggressive." Speaking on Balaji's arrest, Annamalai revealed that the IT department raided him 10 days before his arrest after learning about his new under-construction residence worth Rs 350 crore. He also claimed that four IRS officers were assaulted by Balaji's men outside his house. "They do everything to stonewall the investigation," Annamalai alleged.

Annamalai clears misunderstanding on Balaji's removal from cabinet

While speaking to Republic TV, Annamalai also cleared the misunderstanding about Governor R N Ravi's decision to reallocate Balaji's portfolios. He said that the "Governor's objection against Senthil Balaji continuing as a minister is not because of the ED action." According to BJP's Tamil Nadu chief, Ravi re-allocated Balaji's portfolio after the Supreme Court observed the inactivity of the police in filing a corruption case against the DMK and issued a deadline of two months for the same.

"SC observed that if the police in two months time is not filing a Prevention of Corruption Act case, we will take over the investigation by constituting a SIT," Annamalai said. He claimed that since Stalin is also the Home Minister, he did not allow the police to file the case against Balaji which is why the Governor wrote to Stalin that Balaji should not be part of the cabinet. "The Governor's stand is absolutely right because of the moral turpitude charges against him (Balaji)," he said. Annamalai also defended the Governor against the abuses from the DMK leaders who called him a 'stooge of the Centre.'

"One of the DMK's senior ministers some 4-5 months back called the Governor 'a dog', now people call him stooge. Our Governor is one of the finest gentlemen that Tamil Nadu has got," Annamalai said.