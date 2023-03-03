BJP's Annamalai Visits Lance Naik Prabhu's Home; Hands Over ₹10 Lakh Cheque To Family

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday, March 3 visited the residence of Lance Naik Prabhu who succumbed to his injuries on February 14 after a physical altercation with DMK leader Chinnasamy a week ago. At the late soldier's residence, Annamalai paid his respects to the late soldier by offering flower petals to his portrait and also handed over Rs 10 lakh to his family as compensation.

In the visuals from the late soldier's residence, Annamalai was seen talking to his family members in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri. Chinnasamy was taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu police on February 15, three days after he was nabbed by the CID from Kolar. According to the investigation, Chinnasamy and Lance Naik Prabhu engaged in an altercation on February 8 and six accused were arrested by the Nagarasampatti police station while the former absconded only to be caught later.

Annamalai has been leading the BJP campaign demanding justice for the slain soldier, the latest move being carrying out a candle march in Chennai. Following the candle march, 3,500 participating BJP leaders and cadres were booked under Sections 143, 151 IPC R/W 41/(6) as they allegedly lacked permission for it.

Annamalai promises education to deceased soldier's daughter

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the family, Annamalai confirmed handing over a check of Rs 10 lakh to Lance Naik Prabhu's kin. "We will also take care of Prabhu's daughter's education, " Annamalai said. He also lashed out at CM MK Stalin and slammed him for not visiting the soldier's family.

"DMK Councillor Chinnasamy's son is a Tamil Nadu police constable and he is the accused number two," Annamalai said. "Recently Stalin celebrated his birthday but he cannot grieve the death of Prabhu. He doesn't have time to visit the soldier's family," he further said.