Taking a dig at West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC), national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Anupam Hazra, said on Thursday that the TMC should focus on securing the chief minister's position for Mamata Banerjee rather than dreaming about placing her in the prime minister's office.

Hazra's comments came in reaction to a statement made by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee who said at a political rally in West Bengal's Murshidabad that the TMC government will throw the BJP out of India in the next three years.

In a response to the TMC leader's statement, Hazra mockingly remarked that one can only laugh if a political party having no single panchayat outside Bengal claims to challenge India's largest political party. The BJP leader also slammed Abhishek Banerjee for his recent tiffs with the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation and said, "If he is honest, he must face them."

'TMC doing nothing for development in West Bengal'

Further attacking the TMC government, Anupam Hazra called West Bengal a "dead state" and said that there is no progress, industrialisation, or employment in the state. "The chief minister always talks about 'Khela Hobe' (The game is on) and literally a game is going around in the state and nothing is being done by the state government. Postgraduate students are unemployed and the work culture is coming to an end in West Bengal," he added.

Talking about the upcoming bypolls in West Bengal, Hazra said that the state government has announced a public holiday for the upcoming byelections to allow government officials to help the TMC during the polls.

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP national secretary said that Banerjee is attached to the position of chief minister and has given a hidden message that the position will be given to no other TMC leader. He alleged that she has lost her confidence and therefore is visiting temples and churches and is praying for victory.

West Bengal bypolls

The Election Commission of India earlier this month announced byelections in West Bengal for three major constituencies including Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal as its candidate against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)