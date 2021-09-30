As voting began in the Bhabanipur constituency of Kolkata, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged manipulation in the polling booths. Talking exclusively to Republic, BJP leader Arjun Singh on Wednesday morning said that machines in polling booths- 124 and 126 have been allegedly shut down. The BJP leader also said that TMC ministers are not allowed to be present at election booths however Firhad Hakim is breaking the protocol by visiting the centres.

Arjun Singh was reacting to Priyanka Tibrewal's 'EVMs are switched off purposely' allegation.

"The police administration is working on the orders of Mamata Banerjee. Machines at polling booths- 124 and 126 are closed and TMC Minister- Firhad Hakim who is not allowed to go to booths is visiting the areas. They are trying to manipulate the voting and we have complained to Election Commission but have not received any solution.

Reacting to TMC leader Firhad Hakim's claim that BJP does not have a stronghold in Bhabanipur, the party leader said then why are party members constantly attacked there.

"If we did not have a base in Bhabanipur then why would they kill our people? We have base that's why we are attacked. These are Government-sponsored attacks. They know our voters will vote for us and that's why they are creating a mess here," concluded Arjun Singh.

Significantly, the 'attack' comments from Arjun Singh came as his residential area was attacked multiple times ahead of the by-elections. In fact, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating the case of bomb 'attacks' outside his house.

Bhabanipur by-polls: Prestige battle

The most-watched by-elections are currently underway to decide on the future of Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal's Chief Minister. At the same time, the opposition, BJP has promised to deliver a tough fight like in Nandigram where former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee and set a record. For Bhabanipur, BJP has placed a practising advocate in the Calcutta High Court- Priyanka Tibrewal who had unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal Assembly polls from Entally. She was also one of the petitioners who moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state which resulted in CBI investigation. Despite two other constituencies undergoing elections, all eyes are on Bhabanipur as it is like a do or die situation for the Chief Minister.