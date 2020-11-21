BJP's Arjun Singh Says '5 TMC MPs To Join Us'; Sougata Roy Retorts 'not Even If I Die'

Seeking to poach into India's eastern turf, BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, on Saturday, said that five senior Trinamool MPs along with Sougata Roy will be joining BJP. Singh alleged that Roy was 'only pretending to be a TMC leader in front of the cameras'. BJP has set a target of winning over 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal polls in April-May 2021.

Arjun Singh: '5 TMC MPs will join BJP'

Five Trinamool Congress MPs will resign anytime. Saugata Roy (TMC MP) pretends to be a TMC leader in front of camera: BJP MP Arjun Singh. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ngW4CdryTy — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Bengal BJP chief warns TMC to 'correct itself in 6 months'; threatens to 'break heads'

Reacting to Singh' allegations, senior Trinamool MP Sougata Roy said that 'he will not join BJP even if he dies'. Terming Arjun Singh a 'Bahubali involved in illegal financial deals', Roy said that such claims were BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya's way of spreading fake news. This comes amid Trinamool's continued trouble with Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari - who has been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies, not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and has skipped cabinet meetings. While Adhikari has assured that he has not quit the party yet, both BJP and Congress are eyeing his next move.

I reject Arjun's statement with the contempt it deserves. Arjun is a 'Bahubali' involved in illegal financial dealings. Arjun can say nothing but lies, he has alleged that I am also in the queue to join BJP. I can state that I shall not join BJP even if I die: Saugata Roy, TMC MP https://t.co/XVjTcE8WtL pic.twitter.com/RlAjgLfbo1 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

BJP devises elaborate booth-level strategy for its 'Mission Bengal'

BJP & Trinamool's Bengal poll strategy

Aiming to conquer the elusive turf of Bengal, Amit Shah announced that the saffron party will win over 200 seats in the next elections, forming its first government in the Eastern state, while addressing a BJP meeting in Bankura, on November 8. BJP has devised a booth-level strategy which includes recruiting workers from reserved categories of society for every polling booth, painting the party's symbol lotus at various locations, staying in touch with priests, cooperative societies, self-help groups in nearby neighbourhoods. Shah, who might visit the state every month till elections are held, has set a detailed 23-point to-do list for every booth to ensure the BJP's victory in West Bengal.

Launching an aggressive campaign under in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's workers have often violently clashed with Trinamool workers over CAA, COVID-19 leading to the deaths of several BJP leaders. Accusing Bengal CM of attacking its leaders, BJP has decided to not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls. With the death of leaders in the numerous clashes, BJP has taken to the streets to protest, often on the receiving end of blows from the Kolkata police.

After the emergence of BJP in West Bengal as the second-largest party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee roped in Prashant Kishor's political advocacy group - Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for her re-election bid. With the 'Didi ke Bolo' campaign - in which people can air grievances or contact the chief minister's office, Trinamool has allegedly witnessed maximum participation from people in the age group of 18-35 years. Bengal Assembly where Mamata holds 222 of 294 seats is scheduled to go to polls in April-May 2021.

CM Mamata takes a dig at Amit Shah's plan to visit West Bengal every month before polls