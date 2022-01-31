BJP's Ashish Shelar Demands Entry For 12 MLAs In Vidhan Bhavan As SC Quashes MVA Order

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Monday wrote to Maharastra Legislative Assembly Secretary and said that 12 BJP MLAs, including him, are entitled to ender the premises of Vidhan Bhavan at Mumbai and Nagpur after the Supreme Court quashed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's decision to suspend legislators for a year.

Mentioning the Supreme Courts order, Shelar said, "I, hereby request you to please note that our suspensions have been rescinded and set aside by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India vide Judgment dated 28.01.2022 passed in Writ Petition (Civil) bearing No. 797 of 2021 titled as Ashish Shelar and Ors. vs The State of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Anr. and other connected matters being Writ Petition (Civil) 800 of 2021, Writ Petition (Civil) 807 of 2021 and Writ Petition (Civil) 808 of 2021 and I, along with other 11 suspended members have been reinstated as a member of the Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly with effect from 07.07.2021 and are now the sitting members of the House."

A copy of the letter was also sent to Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab.

SC revokes one-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the one-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly Assembly, terming it "unconstitutional and arbitrary." A bench headed by Justice Am Khanwilkar stated that the suspension of legislators could not go beyond the monsoon session.

Apart from being illegal and unconstitutional, the resolution passed were also "beyond the powers of the assembly" in question, the bench said.

"How long can seat remain vacant? At the most six months, the outer limit can be there. Here we are talking about a constituency being represented in a parliamentary form of democracy? Is this not hitting the basic structure of the constitution when the 12 constituencies are unrepresented?" the Bench had asked.

It added, "We can say that the decision to suspension can only operate till 6 months and later than that it will be hit by the constitutional bar."