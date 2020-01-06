BJP's Ashish Shelar Slams CM Thackeray's 26/11 Statement On JNU Violence, Calls It 'cheap'

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his 26/11 remark over the JNU campus violence. Shelar said that the statement made by CM Thackeray was cheap and ridiculous and it is an insult to the people who lost their lives in the 26/11 attack.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV Shelar said, "How can you just compare people who have sacrificed their lives for saving the life of a common man during 26/11? How can you compare and degrade their services? It is absolutely condemnable statement. CM Thackeray should blame the attackers. Nobody can support the violence, the BJP is not supporting the violence. Every time anything happens it is always BJP against all for every reason certain kind of people in the country, I can call them 'Urban Naxals' blame BJP. The ABVP has already alleged that the communist groups have done this. He should check the record, even before knowing the truth how can you give such a remark."

"The common man suffered, it was an attack on humanity, an attack on the country and all defence forces. Somebody sitting on the chair of CM and passing such remark it is making the countrymen and Mumbaikars angry and very furious. Just to save their own government he is making such cheap and ridiculous remark and defaming the sacrifice of the people," he added.

Maha CM compares JNU attack to 26/11

While addressing the media on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that the attack on JNU reminded him of the 26/11 terror attack. "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra...students are feeling unsafe in the country," he said.

Adding further to his statement, the Shiv Sena chief said, "If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock." he said. Uddhav also asserted that students in Maharashtra are safe.

JNU Violence

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. Screenshots from social media posts that went viral and the CCTV footage is being used to identify the masked goons who wreaked havoc across Delhi's JNU late last night, Delhi Police said on Monday. Delhi Police have also said the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch but no arrests have been made till now. The FIR has been filed under sections of the charges relating to rioting and damage of public property.

