BJP's Ashish Shelar Slams Maha Govt, Says 'Decisions Made Under Political Pressure'

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Friday, January 10, slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi led Maharashtra government for their stance on the 'Free Kashmir' placard case and the Justice Loya verdict. Shelar claimed the decisions made in the matter are based on political pressure rather than legal process. He also mentioned that the Home Minister is trying to reopen the Justice Loya case despite the Supreme Courts verdict on it.

Speaking to the media Shelar said, "We have seen two major statements in Maharashtra which are made based on political decisions rather than the legal process. First, the girl is standing with the board of 'Free Kashmir' placard in which the Police investigation is still going on, in that case, the Home Minister said that he will review it and he wants to finish the issue by just reviewing it. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has also given a decision in the Justice Loya case, No one in Loya case is making any demands, but their Minister says that he will reopen the case." "The FIR has been registered on the young woman who stood with the 'Free Kashmir' placard. Investigation takes place after the fir is registered. But the two leaders have given the protester a virtual clean chit, that amounted to putting pressure on the police. This is not good for Maharashtra," he added.

BJP accuses Maha govt

On Thursday, January 9, BJP accused two senior Ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra of seeking to sabotage the probe in the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard matter. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar contended that the placard constituted “undisputed direct evidence” as per the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act. Despite this, he alleged that two important ministers had given the protester a virtual clean chit, that amounted to putting pressure on the police.

Shameful statements by #MVA leaders/Ministers pressurized police saying "No Crime done & wrongly filed FIR" - In case of Mahek Mirza displaying Anti India Kashmir poster. On Basis of evidence, FIR lodged by Police. I Demand Hon CM to set up an inquiry & protect the police. pic.twitter.com/VKFZTDok7e — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) January 9, 2020

Shelar also described it as an attempt to tamper with the evidence. Thereafter, he called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to probe the alleged interference of the ministers. He demanded that the police should be able to function in an impartial and fearless manner.

Justice Loya Case

The Maharashtra government would consider the investigation into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya in 2014 if it gets any complaint with substantial evidence, a minister said on Wednesday. CBI judge BH Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik spoke about the Loya death case which had reached the Supreme Court after a party meeting in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after the NCP held a three-hour-long meeting of its ministers in the Shiv Sena-led government, Malik said, The government will consider reopening of judge BH Loya death case if any complaint is received with substantial evidence."

