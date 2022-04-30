BJP's Ashish Sood Flays Punjab Govt Over Patiala Clash; Calls Bhagwant Mann 'part-time CM'

A day after the horrific clashes in Punjab's Patiala, BJP leader and the party's Jammu and Kashmir co-in charge Ashish Sood lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sood took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and stated that they always wanted 'police'. Furthermore, he added that the police, however, are busy nabbing those who are speaking out against the Delhi CM.

"For the first time, AAP got what they always wanted, police. But it is busy is catching those speaking against Kejriwal. No step has been taken to maintain law and order in Punjab. AAP is mum on allegations of Khalistani support and it is being proved in the first step itself. They haven't given an answer on allegations of Kumar Vishwas," said Ashish Sood

Ashish Sood claims Bhagwant Mann is 'part-time' Punjab CM

In another statement, the BJP leader said that the Patiala clashes are a failure of the AAP-led Punjab government with Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister at the helm. He furthered his tirade by lashing out at the state government, claiming that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is the 'super CM' while Bhagwant Mann is a 'part-time CM.'

"This is a failure of AAP Government in Punjab which has Arvind Kejriwal as super CM and Bhagwant Mann as part-ime CM," Sood added

Patiala violence

Clashes broke out in Punjab's Patiala and a tense situation prevailed after stones were hurled and swords were brandished. The clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city on Friday. It happened when the Shiv Sena workers were carrying out a march under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city.

Condemning the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called it "unfortunate" and assured his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We're closely monitoring the situation and won't let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance," the chief minister tweeted after the clashes