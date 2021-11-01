BJP's Atul Bhatkalkar Slams Anil Deshmukh Claiming Innocence, Backs ED To Bust The Racket

Following Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement amid his first appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PMLA case against him, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar has now slammed the ex-minister. The BJP MLA claimed that Deshmukh was evading arrest and has now given a statement after his arrest became unavoidable. Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on Monday after skipping multiple summons, with his fellow NCP party leader Majeed Memon conceding Deshmukh had 'exploited' the legal recourses available to him, while his accuser Param Bir is absconding.

While speaking to Republic TV regarding the case, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar said that the ED has never targeted anyone. “Anil Deshmukh thinks there is a witch hunt. It is nothing, it shows his disappointment. ED has never acted vindictively. ED sent him more than 5 summons and he declined,” Bhatkalkar said. “Anil Deshmukh approached the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court pleading for release which was declined by both,” he further added.

“I hope ultimately ED and CBI jointly find the truth in the money laundering case,” Bhatkalkar said. The BJP MLA further accused Anil Deshmukh of being the mastermind behind the case. He further said added that the ED must find the truth in the matter regarding the ‘racket’ behind the case.

Anil Deshmukh appears before ED

Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on Monday after skipping multiple summons. This comes after the Bombay High Court on October 29 rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Empowering Deshmukh to approach the appropriate court on the apprehension of arrest, the HC also directed the ED to permit his lawyer to remain present within "visible distance but not audible distance" at the central agency's office during his questioning.

Thus, he came to the ED office along with his lawyer to record his statement. Earlier on July 26, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde who were remanded to custody. The ED has already conducted multiple raids at premises linked with Deshmukh in Mumbai and Nagpur. Moreover, it has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to him and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In a statement issued on his ED appearance, Anil Deshmukh remarked, "Whenever ED sent me summons, I informed them that my petition is pending before the High Court, I have filed a petition before the Supreme Court and I will myself appear before the ED after the verdict. When ED raided my houses, me, my family and my associates extended full cooperation. I have given my statement twice to the CBI after receiving summons. Even now, my case is pending before the Supreme Court. But today, I have appeared before the ED. The ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has levelled false charges against me. Where is the Param Bir Singh who levelled allegations against me? As per media reports, Param Bir Singh has fled abroad. The accuser has run away."

Image: Facebook/ PTI