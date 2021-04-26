BJP's Babul Supriyo Disappointed Over Testing COVID Positive For 2nd Time Amid Elections

Singer, Bengal BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday informed that he along with his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. Supriyo tested positive for the second time amid elections in the state and expressed his disappointment as he now won't be able to cast his vote. Supriyo is a two-time MP from the Asansol constituency where voting will take place on Monday. The singer however is contesting the election from the Tollygunj seat where voting is over.

In his tweet, Babul Supriyo also attacked Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Both me & my wife have tested positiveðŸ˜©Me for the 2nd time!!

V Sad that I won't be able to vote in Asansol. I needed to be there on the road too for the 26th Polls where 'desperate' @AITCofficial Goons hv already unleashed their terror machinery to disrupt free & fair polls 1/2 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 25, 2021

In another tweet, he asked TMC workers not to "rejoice" his health update and stated that he has handled his opponents since 2014. Extending mental support to candidates, Supriyo mentioned that he will be working on duty from the isolation centre. Babul Supriyo has home quarantined himself.

However, the #TMchhi terror machinery who I hv handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoice•Wil b doing my duties frm my room & b right by my Candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats thereðŸ¤Ÿ@KailashOnline @shivprakashbjp @DilipGhoshBJP @BJP4Bengal @amitmalviya https://t.co/35uVEA5RNL — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 25, 2021

Seventh phase campaigning concluded on Friday

West Bengal is all set to cast vote for the seventh phase of the election on Monday. As per the new guidelines of COVID-19, campaigning for election concluded earlier on Friday. 36 assembly seats in West Bengal will go for voting on Monday. The constituencies that are scheduled for voting are spread across Malda (Part 1), Kolkata Dakshin, Murshidabad (Part 1), Paschim Bardhaman (Part 1), and Dakshin Dinajpur.