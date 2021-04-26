Last Updated:

BJP's Babul Supriyo Disappointed Over Testing COVID Positive For 2nd Time Amid Elections

Babul Supriyo expressed his disappointment for testing positive again as he won't be able to cast his vote in West Bengal's Asansol scheduled on 26th April.

Singer, Bengal BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday informed that he along with his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. Supriyo tested positive for the second time amid elections in the state and expressed his disappointment as he now won't be able to cast his vote. Supriyo is a two-time MP from the Asansol constituency where voting will take place on Monday. The singer however is contesting the election from the Tollygunj seat where voting is over. 

In his tweet, Babul Supriyo also attacked Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In another tweet, he asked TMC workers not to "rejoice" his health update and stated that he has handled his opponents since 2014.  Extending mental support to candidates, Supriyo mentioned that he will be working on duty from the isolation centre. Babul Supriyo has home quarantined himself. 

Seventh phase campaigning concluded on Friday

West Bengal is all set to cast vote for the seventh phase of the election on Monday. As per the new guidelines of COVID-19, campaigning for election concluded earlier on Friday. 36 assembly seats in West Bengal will go for voting on Monday. The constituencies that are scheduled for voting are spread across Malda (Part 1), Kolkata Dakshin, Murshidabad (Part 1), Paschim Bardhaman (Part 1), and Dakshin Dinajpur. 

