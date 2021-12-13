BJP's Baijayant Jay Panda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Hindutva Remark, Says Cong Has No Shame

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Sunday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks where he distinguished 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. Jay Panda came down heavily on Congress' former president for his 'Hindu and Hindutva' rally speech, which has since stirred controversy. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Panda claimed that the Congress leader had ‘no shame badmouthing India’ and was ‘undermining Hindus’.

The BJP leader on Sunday night joined a list of others as he launched an attack against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Hindutva’ remark. Lashing out at the Congress leader, Panda questioned if he dared demand banning of terror groups banned elsewhere. “He had no shame badmouthing India to foreign diplomats with a false narrative No shame covering for Pakistan & falsely blaming Indians for 26/11 No shame pretending to be one while misrepresenting & undermining Hindus Will he dare demand India ban terror groups banned elsewhere??” Jay Panda tweeted.

He had no shame badmouthing India to foreign diplomats with a false narrative

No shame covering for Pakistan & falsely blaming Indians for 26/11

No shame pretending to be one while misrepresenting & undermining Hindus

Will he dare demand India ban terror groups banned elsewhere?? — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) December 12, 2021

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Sunday had also attacked the Congress leader over his recent remarks. Reacting to it, Malviya shared an old clip of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that Muslims should have the first claim on resources and pondered whether Congress was realising the diminishing utility of appeasement. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has condemned the Wayanad MP’s remarks on Hindutva.

Rahul Gandhi reflects on Hindu-Hindutva difference

Rahul Gandhi in a fiery address to the Congress supporters in Jaipur said, 'I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi'. Pointing out that there were two words - Hindu and Hindutvavadi, the former Congress President said, "Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi."

Explaining why he was raking up Hindu-Hindutva, he added, "This country is of Hindus and not of Hindutavadis. Hindus cannot be suppressed, did not happen in 3000 years and will not happen even today. So Modi ji and his industrialists destroyed this country in 4-5 years, but when Hindu farmers stood in front of Hindutvavadis, PM Modi apologised".

Lashing out at Centre, he went on, "He apologised, but when farmers asked compensation, he refused it. In parliament, the Centre said it had no record of the martyrs. I showed a list of 500 farmers from Punjab and 70 names from Haryana and demanded that they compensate them. But PM Modi refused. Do not fear, we will never lose". Congress' Mehangai rally was held in Jaipur and attended by Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, Randeep Singh Surjewala and others.

Image: Twitter/ ANI/ PTI