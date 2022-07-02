BJP's Bandi Sanjay Raps KCR For Not Receiving PM Modi In Hyderabad; 'He's Running Away'

After many BJP leaders heavily criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not being present to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport in Hyderabad, the BJP Telangana President has also come down heavily on the Chief Minister.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP Telangana President, while speaking to the media said, "When the tiger comes, the foxes run away. Now when the tiger has come, he (KCR) is running away, we don't know why is he doing this?"

The BJP chief also expressed conviction regarding BJP's future in Telangana and said, "In the coming days, saffron and lotus flags will be hoisted here."

Taking a jibe at KCR, Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Cooperative federalism in letter and spirit is the cornerstone of our democracy. Breaching protocol on purpose yet again, Telangana CM has insulted the institution of both that of a CM and PM. KCR can hide but his corrupt politics will not remain hidden."

CM KCR Receives Yashwant Sinha Over PM Modi at airport

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao received the Opposition's Presidential Election candidate, Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet airport on Saturday afternoon. For receiving Yashwant Sinha, KCR arrived at the airport with bouquets and a bevy of leaders including his son, K. T. Rama Rao.

Mere hours later, PM Modi was expected to land in Hyderabad at the same Begumpet airport. However, there he was received by just one State Minister.

Breaching protocol for the third consecutive time in a row, KCR decided to depute his proxy and Cabinet Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who holds the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography, to receive the PM when he landed at 2.55 pm and see him off two days later.

PM Modi to address public meeting after national executive meeting

PM Modi and many senior BJP leaders from all over the country arrived in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, for the party's National Executive Meet over two days, July 2 and July 3.

However, after the conclusion of the two-day BJP national executive meeting, the Prime Minister will address a public gathering.

"On July 3, a massive public meeting would be organised at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. PM Modi will address a mammoth public meeting on the evening of July 3," BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, told reporters. PM Modi's speech at the public meeting would mark "a new beginning, a beginning of change, the beginning of formation of BJP government in Telangana," he said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, Twitter/@TELANGANA CMO