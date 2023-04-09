BJP's Bandi Sanjay Slams KCR's No-show During PM Modi’s Telangana Trip, Terms It A ‘shame’

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his absence during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad and termed it a ‘shame’. The BJP leader also called KCR 'an inhibitor of development'.

Addressing the media, Bandi said, “The Chief Minister looks very busy. The Prime Minister of the country comes to the state to launch development projects worth crores in the state and the BRS supremo refused to show his face. KCR is an inhibitor of development.”

PM Modi was in Hyderabad on Saturday to launch development projects in Telangana worth Rs 11,360 crore. During his visit, the Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train, inaugurated the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad – Mahabubnagar project and laid the foundation stones of the National Highway projects and AIIMS Bibinagar.

BJP questions KCR over absence

Questioning KCR's absence during PM Modi’s visit, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that he had personally requested the Chief Minister to attend the launch of the development projects. Stating that the saffron party also reserved a seat for KCR, Bandi asked, “I also brought a shawl to felicitate the CM. But why didn’t he come? What matters are more important than the PM coming to the state?”

Demanding an answer from KCR for not turning up at the event, Bandi asked him to apologise to the Prime Minister and the people of Telangana for not giving priority to the state’s development.

Not KCR’s first time

This wasn’t the first time that KCR skipped meeting PM Modi during the latter's visit to the state. There have been several instances in the past when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Telangana Chief Minister was absent during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour.

Notably, KCR is trying to create a non-BJP “federal front” involving Opposition parties including the Left, RJD, JD(U), and DMK ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rao is also trying to project himself as a national leader as speculations are rife that he is prepping to project himself as the next prime-ministerial candidate in upcoming general elections.