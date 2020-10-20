BJP's Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Attacks Own CM Yediyurappa, Says 'BJP Fed Up Of Him'

BJP senior Leader & legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stirred a controversy by saying “Yedyiurappa will not be CM for a long time as top leaders in BJP are fed up with him”. Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is known for his anti-Yediyurappa statement, however, the rift is out in the open now. Addressing a public meeting in Vijaypura, Yatnal openly criticised the CM and said, “125 crore grants we had received, CM only took it. It started a fight between us. He (Yediyurappa) does everything for Shimoga (Shivamogga). He won't be here for long. Even the high command is fed up.”

Yatnal, a former union minister, also quoted another senior disgruntled BJP MLA Umesh Katti’s recent statement that Yediyurappa was functioning as the Chief Minister of Shivamogga. He also emphasised that the next chief minister of the state will be from north Karnataka.

"It's because of North Karnataka people there's a CM for BJP, 95 MLAs are from North Karnataka. Who voted for BJP in Mandya and Kolar. Even the high command has realised that North Karnataka gives the most BJP MLAs. The prime minister has said too that the successor of Yediyurappa will be from North Karnataka".

Ruling out the dissidence within the party and change of power, state BJP President Naleen Kumar Kateel said, "There is no change of Chief Minister or any leadership in our party. For the next 3 years, Yediyurappa will continue as our Chief Minister. Whoever is unhappy will be happy."

Hitting out at Yathnal statement and also reiterated that there will be no change of power for next three years, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said, "Honourable BS Yediyurappa is our leader and chief minister and he will remain our chief minister. There is no question of changing the chief minister".

Opposition backs Yediyurappa

Surprisingly opposition has backed Chief Minister Yediyurappa and said that BJP party will not exist without him. Talking to media, senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said, "Everybody knows that there is a lobby which is trying to bring down Yediyurappa from power from last 5-6months. Lot of MPs are trying to lobby in Delhi, everything is in the media. Yediyurappa built the party in the state. If they try to bring him down from power, their party will not exist. In the past they secured 40 seats, they will be limited to only that".

Echoing Congress opinion even JDS party criticised the MLA Yahthnal for all his controversial statements, JDS National Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said, “It is their Internal matter, however when Yathnal is speaking we should not give much yield to him. He is a loose cannon, a man with a motormouth. He accidentally became minister during Vajpayee government, after that he got nothing big in his life. He was thrown out of the party. Yediyurappa is a tall leader, a big leader. We have to appreciate him. I don't think anybody can come to his stature currently in the Bjp Party”.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is known for making Anti Yediyurappa camp statements in public. In October 2019, he was issued a show-cause notice by the party for criticising his own party’s efforts in providing flood relief.

