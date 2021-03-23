'BJP's Bengal Govt Will Jail Bhatija & Co': Amit Shah Slams CM Mamata & Abhishek Banerjee

Ahead of the West Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed a public meeting in Gosaba. Taking a jibe at CM & TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the Union Minister said, "Once BJP comes in power in Bengal, it will immediately jail Bhatija & Company".

Amit Shah addresses public rally in Bengal's Gosaba

Amit Shah while addressing the public meeting also paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of Martyr's Day. He said that all three of them had sacrificed their lives to liberate Mother India. "I pay my heartfelt tributes to all these 3 souls," he added.

Stating that even in today's date, there are no basic facilities in the Gosaba region, the Union Home Minister assured the people that after the formation of the BJP government, clean drinking water will be delivered to every household. He said that Gurudev Rural Advance Mission has been made, under which, in the next 5 years, Rs 2 lakh crore will be given for the development of villages, which will benefit the Gosaba region.

Assuring that after coming into power in West Bengal, the BJP government will take action against the culprits by creating SIT, Shah said that the saffron party will do the work of direct transfer of Rs 6,000 a year to every fisherman's bank account. "Didi does not allow the schemes that PM Modi sends here for the welfare of fishermen," he added.

Amit Shah further informed that BJP has decided that Rs 1,500 crore scheme that the Prime Minister had introduced will also be implemented in Bengal under the BJP government. He said, "BJP has fulfilled what it promised in the country. Toilets, electricity, gas cylinders have been delivered to every poor's house. But Didi had made 282 promises in her previous manifesto, 82 of which were not fulfilled."

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Image: PTI, ANI)