BJP's Bharti Ghosh Alleges TMC Surrounded Polling Agent, Threatening Bengal Phase 2 Voters

Phase 2 of West Bengal assembly elections are underway and reports of disturbances are already creating buzz. The second phase of the West Bengal election is considered to be one of the most important as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari's fate will be sealed as voters flock to the polling booths in Nandigram. Leaders like PM Modi Modi, Amit Shah, and others are urging people to vote in large numbers, however, BJP candidate Bharti Ghosh has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of surrounding her polling agent.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP candidate from Debra (West Midnapore) constituency Bharti Ghosh said, "In the morning I received a complaint in the Barunia booth my polling agent is being not allowed to sit and there is a huge assembly of outsiders there just within the hundred meters of the polling booth. They are catching every voter because that is their single role which leads to the polling booth. They are catching every single voter and influence them before they approach the polling booth. As soon as I entered there I found a huge assembly of a particular community outside the polling booth and I talked to the CRPF officers. He said that he is managing the polling booth inside and he has asked the flying squad to come in."

Ghosh continues, "Within minutes the flying squad arrived, tried to disperse the huge assembly but the assembly grew in such a heap in size, and in the meantime, I trace my polling agent and asked why were he not there? He said at 11:30 last night two guys arrived at his home and threatened him that he should not be there at the polling booth today." READ | Abhishek Banerjee plays 'outsider card'; challenges 'visiting' BJP netas to speak Bengali

TMC worker stabbed to death

A TMC worker was stabbed to death in the West Midnapore district hours before polling started in the area. As per reports, the TMC worker was at a local club in Hariharpur in the district Keshpur area when around 10 to 15 people allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons. The victim's family has alleged that the BJP goons attacked him to create tensions in the area and to intimidate voters ahead of polling.

It is to be noted that the Election Commission of India has deployed twenty-two companies of central forces in Nandigram for the assembly polls. The Election Commission has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Nandigram assembly constituency in order to curb the incidents of violence.

More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies in West Bengal. Among the candidates include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her lieutenant-turned-rival and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, who are contesting from Nandigram. The TMC and the BJP are contesting in all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively.

The elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

