BJP's Big Question On CM Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya Visit: "Will Congress-NCP Come Along?"

Hours after Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut announced that Maharashtra Chief Minister and his party's head will be visiting Ayodhya on completion of 100 days in power, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has mocked the party's alliance with the Congress and the NCP. Responding on Raut's tweet, Lekhi asked if Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also take Congress leaders along with him. She went on to say that if CM Uddhav will be able to show his face to the alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"Uddhav Ji will visit Ayodhya, I heard. But the question is will he take Congress along with him. And how will his alliance partners react, how will he show his face to them - to the ones who questioned the very existence of Lord Ram, even went to Supreme Court stating the same," Lekhi said speaking to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to announce CM Uddhav's visit to Ayodhya. He went on to invite Congress' Rahul Gandhi and NCP's Sharad Pawar to accompany CM Uddhav. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had postponed his November 24 visit to Ayodhya, amid political deadlock in Maharashtra after the assembly elections and alliance breakup with the BJP. This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya since the historic verdict pronounced on November 9.

Chalo Ayodhya ! CM #UddhavThackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in power! @OfficeofUT — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 22, 2020

Shiv Sena's Ayodhya pitch

In June last year, Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, along with 18 party MPs visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple. During their visit, the Sena chief had said, "Ram temple has to be constructed at the earliest. PM Modi has the courage and the Hindus of the whole world are with him.

Ahead of the assembly polls, while the Sena was still a part of Mahayuti alliance, CM Uddhav had said that his party cadre will put the first stone in the building of Ayodhya Ram Temple. Uddhav said: "From the first day, we are demanding Ram Mandir. You can recall when Babri was demolished Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had taken responsibility. These things are going on since 1990-92. For how many more years should we wait?" He went on to say to his cadre to be ready to build Ram Mandir.

In November 2018, Uddhav Thackeray had launched the 'Chalo Ayodhya' movement chanting the slogan Pehle Mandir Fir Sarkar (First construct the temple, then form the government) ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls. Propelling a movement for the construction of a temple on Ayodhya land, hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, filled trains and flights to reach the location.

