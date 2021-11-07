BJP's BL Santhosh May Meet Participants Of National Executive Meet After PM Modi's Address

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary (organization) BL Santosh is likely to hold a meeting with the participants of the National Executive meeting that took place in the NDMC Convention Centre of New Delhi on Sunday.

Santosh is expected to hold the meet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Executive meeting. PM Modi delivered a valedictory address at the end of the session today. The agenda of the meeting was upcoming assembly elections expected to be held next year.

The seven states slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022 include Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat. Excluding Punjab, the BJP is in power in all these states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda were among the attendees of the BJP's national executive meeting. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attended the crucial meeting virtually while JP Nadda delivered the opening speech. Altogether, the meeting was attended by 124 party members who discussed the election strategy for the seven states that will go to the polls in 2022.

18 key resolutions passed at BJP Executive Committee Meet

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on Sunday and shed light on several topics discussed in the executive meeting including employment generation, political violence in West Bengal, and the abrogation of Article 370. She also reaffirmed the commitment of the party to seek justice for the victims of the political violence in West Bengal.

Commenting on the violence that took place in West Bengal, she said that the BJP stands by its Karyakartas in the state and will ensure they get justice through the courts. She further added that the abrogation of Article 370 and the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed.

Sitharaman further informed that 18 key resolutions were passed in the Executive Committee meeting on Sunday. She also added that topics of climate change and vaccine milestones were also discussed by the leadership including PM Modi.

