'BJP's Bypoll Results Are An Endorsement Of PM Modi's Handling Of Covid': Ram Madhav

On Tuesday, BJP leader Ram Madhav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his efforts in combating the Coronavirus crisis in the country. This statement from the BJP leader comes as bypoll results of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka are underway along with Bihar Assembly Election results. Bihar is the first state where a full-fledged election was held since the coronavirus outbreak gripped the nation. Taking to Twitter, Ram Madhav said that the results of the polls and by-polls can be seen as an endorsement of PM Modi’s 'handling of the pandemic'.

Coming after the Covid outbreak the results of polls and bypolls may be seen as an endorsement of PM Modi’s handling of the pandemic. — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 10, 2020

READ: Has Chirag Paswan cost NDA in Bihar? BJP leader responds amid neck-to-neck election battle

NDA marching ahead in Bihar

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI and CPM is perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray include the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' which has fielded Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Human Resource Development Minister Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate. The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. As per the EC trends at 5:10 pm, the ruling NDA alliance is leading in 123 seats in contrast to the Mahagatbandhan which is trailing behind after securing a lead in 110 constituencies.

READ: Bihar Elections: Manoj Tiwari confident of NDA's win amid neck-to-neck fight with MGB

Bypolls in India

Meanwhile, the BJP was leading in 17 seats and the Congress in nine in Madhya Pradesh. The 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh fell vacant after Jyotiraditya Scindia dumped Congress, which triggered the fall of the Kamal Nath government. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the party was leading in all 8 seats. In Uttar Pradesh By-elections, BJP leading on five seats, Samajwadi Party and an Independent candidate leading on one each. In Karnataka, the ruling BJP has continued to maintain its lead over opposition Congress and JD(S) in the bypolls for two assembly constituencies.

READ: Bihar Elections: BJP & JDU leaders confident of NDA win even as early trends give MGB edge

READ: Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: NDA takes lead over MGB in nail-biting contest