BJP's Campaign Van Gets Vandalised In Purulia Ahead Of West Bengal Polls, Party Blames TMC

In a shocking episode ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party's rath that was supposed to be used in the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Yatra was vandalised on Tuesday. The images of the vandalized rath that was parked in Purulia were shared on social media by BJP leader Amit Malviya, who alleged the involvement of the Trinamool Congress.

Malviya took to his official Twitter handle to share details of the incident and stated that the yatra will commence from Kotulpur as planned. He went on to question Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident and asked, "What is pishi so scared of?"

Last week, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had abruptly left her on-ground campaign, claiming that she was attacked by 4-5 men during which she sustained a leg injury. Later, state-run SSKM hospital had said that Mamata had suffered 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder. While there was no clear video footage of the alleged attack that took place in Birulia Bazar, Mamata was discharged on Friday and was seen being rolled out in a wheelchair.

The Election Commission of India on Sunday ruled out West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's injury at Nandigram being the result of an attack, thereby denting TMC's claims of the Nandigram incident being part of a conspiracy and not an accident. The TMC thereafter, in numerous rallies, accused ECI of being biased for the saffron party and covering up its actions.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total. The Trinamool, meanwhile, has inducted BJP veteran and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.