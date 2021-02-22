BJP Leaders React To Puducherry Govt Fall; Allege 'Congress-DMK Destroyed UT's Economy'

After the Congress-led government in Puducherry lost its vote of confidence on Monday, BJP leaders hit out at the grand-old party accusing it of corruption and completely destroying the UT's economy during its tenure. Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Rahul Gandhi as Congress lost the trust vote in Puducherry and alleged, "Few years from now, Congress will only exist in the books of history."

Rahul Gandhi's Puducherry visit to strengthen his party has gone well.



Congress loses power in Puducherry, reducing its presence to just 3 states, along with trivial existence in Maharashtra & Jharkhand.



Few years from now, Congress will only exist in the books of history. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 22, 2021

Alleging that funds from the Centre were misused and diverted, Rajeev Chandrasekhar remarked that the Congress-DMK government had left Puducherry's financial situation in a similar way in which the UPA left the nation's economy in 2014.

"The collapse and the resignation of the Congress-DMK-Narayanasamy government in Puducherry marks an end to one of the worst chapters in Puducherry's political history and puts an end to one of the most inept governments in Puducherry's political history. Over the last 5 years, the government has completely destroyed Puducherry's economy and finances very similar to the way UPA left the nation's finances and economy in 2014," he said.

"The public money has been looted and thousands of crores sent from the Centre for use in developing infrastructure, investment, rations, salaries for employees have all been misused. Even the government employees are not getting paid. Thousands have ration cards with no place to buy rations. Yesterday's rain proves how inadequate the UT's infrastructure is," Chandrasekhar added.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also slammed Congress over 'misgovernance & corruption'. He asserted that "Puducherry has chosen to move ahead by ending the corrupt-Raj today."

#Puducherry has chosen to move ahead by ending the corrupt-Raj today.



The ongoing development in #Puducherry is A CLEAR REJECTION of insensitive & loot Raj of the Congress-DMK alliance.



The @BJP4Puducherry will provide the best alternative to meet the aspiration of people. pic.twitter.com/XX6M0Om0w9 — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) February 22, 2021

Read: Development In Puducherry Unfortunate, BJP Undermining Democracy: Gehlot

Read: BJP Taunts Congress As Puducherry Govt Falls; Terms It 'Rahul Gandhi's Midas Touch'

Puducherry government collapse

On February 17, Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority. This, after 4 Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao resigned and N Dhanavelou was subsequently disqualified. The following day, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan met recently-appointed LG Tamilisai Soundararajan and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Consenting to this demand, the LG directed that a special Assembly session be called only for the purpose of conducting the trust vote. Meanwhile, the government plunged into further crisis after Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK legislator Venkatesan resigned on February 21, a day before the floor test.

In his speech before floor the test on Monday, V Narayanasamy accused former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and the Centre of colluding with the opposition to topple his government. Thereafter, the ruling coalition MLAs staged a walkout from the House after Narayanasamy moved the motion seeking a vote of confidence.

The Congress-led alliance lost its majority as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Puducherry Assembly. At present, the opposition has 14 MLAs. After losing the trust vote, CM Narayanasamy has submitted his resignation to the LG.

Read: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Resigns After Failing To Prove Majority; Huge Jolt To Congress

Read: MK Stalin Blames Centre For Puducherry Govt Collapse; Affirms 'will Go To People's Forum'