BJP's Chitra Wagh Visits Navneet Rana In Hospital; Warns Maha Govt The MP Is 'not Alone'

Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh visited MP Navneet Rana in the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai to inquire about her health. MP Rana was released from Jail in Byculla after she was arrested on the charges of sedition on April 23 for planning to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM's house 'Matoshree'. Rana was arrested along with her husband Ravi Rana.

MP Navneet Rana was taken to Lilavati hospital for a medical check-up after she was released from the Byculla jail on Thursday. Showing support for Rana, Chitra Wagh tweeted and said,

"Hearing the inhuman treatment meted out to a woman MP by the Thackeray government, the city was shocked and outraged. Hearing Hanuman's name, only Ravana would have been so angry. The government should not forget that Navneet Rana is not alone and not weak either."

— Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) May 6, 2022

Rana couple's arrest and the events that ensued

The entire episode began with MP Navneet Rana and MLA husband Ravi Rana announcing their plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM's residence 'Matoshree', which ruffled the feathers of the Shiv Sainiks. They staged a protest outside the Rana duo's residence.

The duo called off their plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the Rana couple was arrested on April 23 and slapped with charges of sedition. The court, after 12 days, granted bail to the duo.

Immediately after the release, MP Navneet Rana was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for a medical check-up. She also spent a major portion of the day at the JJ Hospital for checkups related to spondylitis, that had been brought to the notice of the authorities in the medical examinations conducted after her arrest.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met the MP at the Lilavati Hospital and said, "The Thackeray mafia government has passed all limits of shamelessness, given Navneet Rana had to be hospitalised after being in jail on a serious charge of sedition for 14 days for vowing to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of the CM's residence. I feel ashamed CM Uddhav Thackeray has proved the meaning of what it truly means to have a government ruled by a mafia. How shameful it is, a Member of Parliament has to be admitted to a hospital after being granted a bail and that too for reciting Hanuman Chalisa."

