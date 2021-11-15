BJP's Core Group To Hold Meeting Today To Finalise Strategy For Upcoming Elections

Ahead of BJP’s executive meet on Tuesday, November 16, BJP will hold a core group meeting and the office bearers meet on Monday to finalise the strategy for the upcoming elections. The BJP will also brainstorm over the narrative being spread by parties that post abrogation things haven’t improved and deteriorated further in Jammu and Kashmir, civilian being killed in Kashmir and law and order situation also to be discussed.

The leaders of BJP’s Punjab unit reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday, November 14, ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. As per the party sources, the party leaders included in the meeting were BJP Punjab President Ashwani Kumar Sharma, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and National Executive member Harjeet Singh Grewal. Issues like farmers' protests, upcoming assembly polls, and Kartarpur Corridor were discussed in the meeting.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma had announced on November 7 that the party will contest for all 117 seats in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. Other parties are also preparing for the elections for the Punjab government, which has been facing one controversy after another over the past few months. During the Assembly polls of 2017, the Congress won by an absolute majority as they won 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party became the second-largest party as they won 20 seats in the elections. While only 15 seats were won by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP secured 3 seats, who won a combined 18 seats.

AAP announces candidates for Punjab 2022 polls

Earlier last week on November 12, AAP announced the names of the first 10 candidates for the Punjab 2022 assembly elections. The party has selected sitting legislators as its ten candidates who have been assigned the candidature from their present seats. According to the list released by AAP state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, the selected candidates' names include, AAP legislature party leader Harpal Singh Cheema will defend his Dirba assembly constituency, Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon. Jai Kishan Rori from Garhshankar, Manjeet Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Budhram from Budhlada, Aman Arora from Sunam, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.