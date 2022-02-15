BJP's CT Ravi Says Hijab Row Not A Controversy But A 'conspiracy Against India'

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress, accusing the party of using the Hijab controversy to influence minority votes in the election-bound states. Raising question on the timing of the Hijab row, Ravi said this was not a controversy, but a conspiracy against the country.

A plea has been filed in the Karnataka high court to defer the hearing on the issue of the hijab ban in schools till the Assembly elections are over in five states. The court said that the application is not listed and they could consider if this request was made by the Election Commission or authority holding elections.

Pointing to the plea, the BJP leader said, “In the hijab row, petitioner students have filed an application before the High Court asking it to postpone their case until the completion of Elections in five States. What do Class 9 and 10 students have to do with Assembly Elections? They are not even eligible for voting yet. Does anyone still believe that the hijab issue was not pre-planned?” “The hijab row is not a controversy, it is a conspiracy against India,” he said.

'Congress conspiring to make Hijab row an international issue'

CT Ravi alleged that Congress was trying to make the Hijab issue its agenda for elections. As you can see, senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal sought an urgent hearing on the Hijab issue in the Supreme Court. It appears that the party is involved in fuelling the issue.

He pointed out that a college issue became national soon after Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi started tweeting about it. The same then spiralled into an international issue with unsolicited remarks coming from Pakistan.

"There is no education for Afghanistan and Pakistan for students not wearing Hijab. Such religion-based rules are not welcome in a secular and unified country like India. Students should follow the court order and go to schools in their respective uniforms," CT Ravi asserted.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the petitions filed in connection with the hijab row and restrained students from wearing hijab or any other religious attire until further orders.

Image: Facebook/PTI