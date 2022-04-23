BJP's CT Ravi Says 'It's A Crime To Chant Hanuman Chalisa In Shiv Sena-ruled Maharashtra'

Amid the ongoing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row in Maharashtra, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Chikkamagaravalli Thimme Gowda Ravi tweeted that it is an absolute crime to chant Hanuman Chalisa in the Shiv Sena-ruled Maharashtra state.

In Shiv Sena ruled Maharashtra, it is a crime to chant Hanuman Chalisa.



People will be arrested for this crime by Uddhav Thackeray's police.



Who said that Aurangzeb is dead ! — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) April 23, 2022

In support of Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s remarks over chanting of Hanuman Chalisa, National General Secretary C.T. Ravi stated that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government’s police will arrest people chanting Hanuman Chalisa as it is an offence to the Maharashtra government.

He further compared the government of Maharashtra to Aurangzebi rule by stating, “Who said that Aurangzeb is dead!” Aurangzeb was the Mughal emperor of India from 1658 to 1707 and was famous for his dictatorial rule in India.

Hanuman Chalisa Row

This comes at a time when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s loudspeaker ban demand continues to remain on a boil. Following this, independent MLA Ravi Rana challenged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to read Hanuman Chalisa at his residence ‘Matoshree’, further adding that he would go with his followers to read 'Hanuman Chalisa' at Matoshree if he fails to do so.

However, Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana’s motive did not go well with the Shiv Sena workers and many Shiv Sainiks were seen outside the couple's house protesting and challenging the couple to step out of their house. However, the duo called off their drive to the CM’s residence soon after. Meanwhile, the couple shared a video message alleging that Shiv Sena workers are trying to attack their house.

By issuing a video message, Navneet Rana slammed the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra administration for their 'misuse of power', questioning why action was being taken against them when they had not even stepped outside their home.

"Today at our house, police forcibly entered. They issued a notice against us and respecting that notice, we have not stepped outside of the house. But still, they are registering an offense against us and the entire administration has invaded our home and are forcing us to go to the police station," said Rana. Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the couple’s residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. The BJP has come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the Maharashtra state government for misusing their power.

