BJP's CT Ravi Slams Cong Over Hijab Row; 'don't Create Religious Differences In Children'

BJP leader CT Ravi on Saturday, February 12, attacked the opposition political parties for intensifying the hijab row by creating religious differences in children. CT Ravi further lashed out at Congress pointing at the 1947 India-Pakistan partition and said it happened because of the divide and rule mentality of the party.

BJP's CT Ravi said, "Congress cannot speak about real issues and therefore they are provoking the hijab issue".

He mentioned that the opposition is trying to politicise the matter while everyone must wait for the Court to take a decision on the issue. Referring to the 1947 India Pakistan partition, the BJP leader advised the opposition to not think political as this issue might result in another partition.

'It is not right to create religious differences in children", Ravi said.

The BJP leader stated uniformity is needed in school and that as being a student, religion must not be dragged into the classroom.

Karnataka HC restrains religious attires inside educational institutions

The Karnataka High Court in its detailed interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter. The High Court through its interim order also requested the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. The Karnataka government on February 11 extended holidays for degree and diploma colleges till February 16 amid the hijab row.

Karnataka hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru. As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab.

