BJP's CT Ravi Slams Siddaramaiah's 'Muslim Area' Remark; Calls Cong's Thinking 'dangerous'

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah's statement asking "Why to put Savarkar poster in Muslim area?" has evoked a strong reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who alleged that the Congress has a "very dangerous" kind of thinking.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi alleged that the Congress' thinking is 'Jinnah mentality'. He also claimed that in future, the grand old party will argue over hoisting the Tricolour in the Muslim area.

"What do you mean by Muslim Area? Can't Savarkar flex be put up in areas with Muslims? Congress thinking is very dangerous and wrong. This is Jinnah mentality," CT Ravi said.

The BJP leader added, "Jinnah said that since there is a Muslim majority we want Pakistan. Today Congress is questioning putting up posters in Muslim areas. Tomorrow they will argue over hoisting the Tricolour in a Muslim area."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that Siddaramaiah's statement instigates certain communities.

"What is Muslim Area? Is the Muslim area not part of this country? Is there a ban on erecting Savarkar's photo there?," he said, asking the Congress leader not to make such comments keeping elections in mind, as this is an election year.

'Why put Savarkar's photo in Muslim area?' Siddaramaiah asks

On Independence Day, a group of people tried to install Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Following this, another group of people allegedly attempted to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Soon after, clashes broke out, leading to a tense situation in the area.

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday blamed the BJP for creating communal tension in Shivamogga on August 15 and had raised questions about attempts by Hindu and BJP activists to install Savarkar's photo in a Muslim-dominated area.

"They tried to put Savarkar's photo in a Muslim area. Let them put up whatever photo, no problem. But, why do that in a Muslim area? And, why did they say no to Tipu Sultan's photo?" he had asked.

Image: Facebook, ANI