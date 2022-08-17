BJP's CT Ravi Slams Siddaramaiah's Remark On Savarkar's Portrait; 'We're Not In Pakistan'

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, on Tuesday, slammed senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of practising appeasement politics. Responding to Siddaramaiah's comment wherein he questioned why Savarkar's poster was placed in a Muslim area, the BJP leader called his thinking dangerous and stated, "We are not living in Pakistan."

This came after a violent clash broke out between two groups in Shivamogga over the installation of Veer Savarkar's flex at Ameer Ahmed circle on August 15, where a youth was stabbed. Following the incident, the Congress leader targeted BJP and asked, "Why did they put Savarakar's photo in a Muslim area and removed Tipu Sultan's portrait? BJP is doing double standard politics".

"Siddaramaiah has very dangerous thinking. Veer Savarkar's photo was removed in Shivamogga. We are not in Pakistan. Just because the area is Muslim-dominated, why can't Savarkar's photo be put? In the future, they will create chaos against BR Ambedkar's photo. Siddaramaiah is playing appeasement politics," said CT Ravi.

Earlier in the day, Former Karnataka minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa also lashed out at Siddaramaiah and said, "Is this land owned by Siddaramaiah? India's land belongs to each and every citizen of the country not to a particular community. We will put the posters of great leaders everywhere in the country, whether it is of Savarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, or Vallabhbhai Patel. We don't have to ask for the permission of Siddaramaiah for putting posters of national heroes".

Shivamogga clashes

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the area concerned. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15. Notably, during the ruckus, a youth - Prem Singh - was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.

(Image: ANI)