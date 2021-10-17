BJP's Delhi unit stage protest over AAP govt's 'non-fulfilment' of promises to farmers

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday staged a protest against the AAP government over alleged non-fulfilment of its promises made to farmers here.

The party leaders said they have also submitted a 15-point memorandum to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on their demands.

However, the protest was suspended due to heavy rains in the national capital. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta accused the Kejriwal government of "suppressing the voice of farmers for the past seven years".

"Today, farmers are fighting even to have ownership rights of their own land but the Kejriwal government's policies would neither give them the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna nor of Kisan Fasal Yojana," he said.

He said that Delhi's farmers "will give Kejriwal a befitting reply in ensuing corporation elections". "In other states, farmers get subsidies but here farmers are deprived of that. Why don't you give permission for installing tubewells? There is waterlogging in 200 villages but state government is keeping quiet," alleged Gupta.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said problems of rural areas and farmers are getting serious and bigger by the day but despite knowing about them, "the Kejriwal government has failed to resolve them so far". He claimed that they had also written to Kejriwal for their early resolution "but to no effect and they are yet to get justice".

"Farmers and residents of rural areas are saying that over 200 villages are waterlogged and crops worth crores of rupees are getting destroyed. Arrangements should be made to drain it out and farmers compensated.

"While there is a budgetary provision of funds for rural development board since the last two years but no amount has been released for villages development. Prior to this, development process of villages is stalled for past two years," claimed Bidhuri.

Bidhuri said Kejriwal had promised 50 per cent extra on minimum support price (MSP) to farmers in Delhi and this would entail an expenditure of Rs 300 crore.

"But this amount has not been given to them yet. He said under the 20-point programme, farmers will be given ownership rights of land," he added. PTI SLB KJ

