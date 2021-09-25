BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis Hails Maharashtra CM’s Decision To Reopen Religious Places

After several rounds of protests and huge criticism for keeping the gates of temples and other religious places shut in Maharashtra, the state BJP unit has now welcomed CM Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to open the places of worship from October 7.

Former Maharashtra CM and Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday appreciated Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision of re-opening the religious places in the state. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had faced criticism by the opposition BJP on continuing the COVID-induced shutdown on religious places, arguing that religious places have been re-opened in the whole country long ago.

BJP’s Fadnavis hails Maha CM’s decision to reopen religious places

Devendra Fadnavis remarked that he appreciated Maharashtra CM’s decision, which was taken six months after religious places were reopened in the whole country. However, he further attacked the state government on the cancellation of the health department’s state exams. He said that the last-minute cancellation of the health department’s recruitment exams is condemnable.

The exam for which over eight lakh people were set to appear on Saturday and Sunday to fill up 6,200 vacant posts, was cancelled late Friday evening. The exam was cancelled as the organisation responsible for conducting the exam backed out at the last minute and said that they are unable to do so, health minister Rajesh Tope had informed.

When asked about an article in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' criticising him, Fadnavis said that the newspaper had lost its original standard and was writing only for the sake of writing with no clear stance. "I do not know why you ask me about Saamana at all? With folded hands, I am requesting you that, henceforth, please don't ask me anything regarding Saamana," Fadnavis told PTI.

Maharashtra Temples To Open From October 7

In a major relief for devotees, the Maharashtra government under CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the reopening of religious places from October 7, 2021. All temples across the state will reopen on the first day of Navratri while observing all COVID-19 safety protocols, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Friday.

The decision comes after incessant calls for the reopening of religious places across the state. The state government had been holding back the decision to resume schools and reopen temples to avoid a further surge in COVID cases. Earlier in the day, Education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the reopening of schools across Maharashtra from October 4.

Image: PTI/Representative