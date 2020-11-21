BJP's Devendra Fadnavis Hits Back At 'pseudo-secular' Congress Over 'Love Jihad' Remark

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that those opposing the BJP government's decision of enacting a law against 'Love Jihad' are 'pseudo-secular'. Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said, people those who are opposing the law against the forcible conversion of religion in the name of love think that attacking Hindutva and abusing Hindus is secularism.

Fadnavis further said that such "planned religious conversions" are widely acknowledged even in the non-BJP state of Kerala. He asserted that it is the government's responsibility to enact a law against 'Love Jihad', and the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a step in that direction.

Referring to Rajasthan CM Gehlot, Fadnavis said, "These are all pseudo secular people. They think attacking Hindutva is secularism, abusing Hindus is secularism for them. Even a state like Kerala, where BJP is not in power, has acknowledged 'Love Jihad'. It is the government's responsibility to frame laws when such things come to light and the UP govt is doing the same."

Congress slams 'Love Jihad' law

The BJP leader was responding to the allegations made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, where he accused the saffron party of having "manufactured" the term "Love Jihad" to disturb the communal harmony in the country. He stated that marriage is a matter of personal liberty and any such law would be unconstitutional.

Similar statements were made by Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh who said such a law would not be imposed in the state. He alleged that the BJP was trying to hide its inadequacies by introducing the legislation on .Love Jihad'.

Law against 'Love Jihad'

The UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to introduce a law against 'Love Jihad' and has sent a proposal to the Department of Law regarding the same. Following suit, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh government also said that they will bring legal provisions against it to ensure "the guilty cannot escape".

'Love Jihad' is a term referring to an alleged campaign by religious extremists to convert women of other faiths under the pretext of love. The Allahabad High Court had recently said in a case that conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid. The court made the remark while dismissing a plea by a newly married couple.

