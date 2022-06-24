BJP's Devendra Fadnavis To Meet Leaders Of Party Allies Amid MVA Government Crisis

As the Maha Vikas Agadhi Government in Maharashtra is on the verge of crumbling, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis is set to hold crucial meetings with ally parties. The meeting are scheduled to take place from Saturday onwards. Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale is expected to meet Fadnavis at 11 AM at the latter's residence 'Sagar' on Saturday.

This comes amid Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil clarifying that the party had nothing to do with the ongoing political developments in the state or the actions of rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde. Revealing that no proposal had been sent by the rebel faction to the BJP for government formation, Patil asserted that the BJP was not trying to overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also called for a meeting on Saturday at 1 PM of all Sena National Executives in Sena Bhavan, which he will chair via VC. On the other hand, state minister Aaditya Thackeray's public meeting is scheduled for Saturday at 6.30 PM at Birla Matoshree Sabhagrah, Marine Lines.

Shinde Camp MLA Says 'Can Reconsider If Uddhav Ready For BJP Tie-up'

Earlier on Friday, rebel MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp, Chimanrao Patil on Friday said that the Shinde camp can reconsider returning to Mumbai and reconciling if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is open to a tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He further stated that the next state government must have a 'Hindutvavadi thought process'.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, when asked who will form the next government in the state, the Shinde camp MLA said, "The next government will be with Hindutvavadi thought process. We can form government with BJP. CM Uddhav should say yes to come with BJP. If he accepts then there won't be further discussion over it."

Pawar Could Advise Uddhav To Resign: Sources

Sources have informed Republic that NCP chief Sharad Pawar could advise the CM Uddhav Thackeray to resign. Sources close to the Nationalist Congress Party Chief have said that NCP too, understands that numbers are not in favour of Uddhav Thackeray. However, the final decision rests with Uddhav Thackeray and NCP will back his final choice irrespective of whether it's in line with Sharad Pawar's advice. The two leaders also discussed the nuances of the legal route and political position of Shiv Sena going forward. On Thursday as well, the meeting over BMC was chaired by Uddhav Thackeray. He had told the corporators and other workers to keep the focus on BMC elections.