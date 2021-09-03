BJP's Dilip Ghosh Reprimands Offering Prayers To Idol Resembling CM Mamata Banerjee

A day after three Durga Puja committees in Kolkata declared that they would create an idol of Goddess Durga resembling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party Bengal President, Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that extending devotions to Goddesses Durga, in some other form is not right. The Medinipur MP also came down heavily on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the Bengal CM calls herself secular while repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Bengal.

"Offering prayers to Maa Durga, who is Bengal's pride, in some other form is not right. Calling herself secular while repeatedly hurting the sentiments of people of Bengal is not appropriate," Ghosh said over a Maa Durga idol resembling CM Mamata Banerjee.

CM Banerjee depicted as Goddess Durga

Durga Puja committees in Kolkata have courted controversy after they decided to collaboratively build an idol of Goddess Durga which resembles Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Just as Goddess Durga's 10 limbs, the 10 hands of the CM-resembling idol will signify 10 welfare schemes launched by the state government. Nazrul Park Unnayan Samity, Baguiati Puja committee and Crowdnxt Mediia Art had on Thursday announced that they will be developing the idol of Goddess Durga resembling the Chief Minister.

"Each limb of the idol to showcase benefit schemes by the CM"

The Vice President of Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti, Partha Sarkar said, "Each of the limbs of the idol will showcase the mass benefit schemes of the Chief Minister to reach out to the marginalised sections of society."

"The 10 limbs of Goddess Durga will be explicating the people with schemes such as Lakhi Bhandar, Swasthya sathi, Khadya Sathi, Shikshashree," Sarkar said.

The committee, however, made it clear that an idol of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped during the festival in the pandal. However, the CM's idol is considered to be the centre of attraction for many.

Idol to cost over Rs 2 lakhs

Meanwhile, idol maker Mintu Pal described the design of the idol saying, "The fibreglass idol will be prepared keeping the facial impression of the CM in mind. The idol will sport a white saree and in the background, there will be the logo of Biswa Bangla. Talking about the pricing, Crowdnxt Mediia Art Director Dipanwita Bagchi said, "It costs Rs 2.10 lakhs. It was a big challenge for me to complete this concept."

In a bid to ensure safety during Durga Puja, the Durga Puja committees in Kolkata have decided to ensure that all those who are involved in the rituals and other related works are vaccinated within the next three months. "From our members and locals frequenting the pandals to artisans, priests, dhakis and electricians -- everyone will have to get COVID vaccines in the next three months," said Forum for Durgotsab official Partha Ghosh to PTI. Forum for Durgotsab, an umbrella organisation of 550 community Durga Puja idols in Kolkata and neighbouring areas, also published guidelines to ensure that the festivities are held whilst following COVID-safety protocols.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Picture by ANI, PTI