BJP's Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee-led WB Govt Over 'mass Murder' In Rampurhat

National vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dilip Ghosh, talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, commented on the tragic violence that killed 10 people in Bokotui village in West Bengal's Rampurhat. Commenting on the West Bengal government's move to form a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the matter, Ghosh targetted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the Bengal CM only forms SITs but their investigations never yield any results.

It should be mentioned here that the BJP has also formed a five-member fact-finding team to probe the matter-- reportedly, the latest of a series of incidents of policital violence in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruled state.

Continuing his attack on the state government, Ghosh said that CM Banerjee is not able to handle the state properly even though she has a majority in the Legislative Assembly. Ghosh called the violence in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district a failure on part of the state government.

Ghosh also informed that BJP MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested the Centre to take action in the matter. "Across the state of West Bengal, politics of murder and mayhem has been unleashed by the TMC," he said in a post on Koo.

Birbhum violence: Houses set ablaze after murder of TMC leader

In a shocking incident, Bhadu Sheikh, upa-pradhan of the Boroshal Gram Panchayat was killed after bombs were hurled at him. Sheikh was a member of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Post his death some people resorted to violence and torched several houses in the village, killing a least 10 people, and leaving several injured.

The West Bengal government said the identity of the Sheikh's killer and those who torched the houses is still unknown. As of now, 22 people have been arrested in the matter.

On Wednesday morning, police conducted raids in neighbouring areas on the lookout for more suspects involved in the incident. All of the accused will be produced before Rampurhat subdivisional court on March 23.

CM Mamata asks Governor Dhankhar to refrain from commenting

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee has written a letter requesting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to "refrain" from commenting on the Rampurhat violence. She said that the state police is conducting an impartial probe in the matter as the objective of the state government is to catch the perpetrator(s).

The Chief Minister also alleged that Dhankhar's statements are politically motivated which help other parties to attack the government. It is pertinent to note that Mamata Banerjee and Jagdeep Dhankhar do not share a good rapport and the CM had previously blocked Governor Dhankhar on Twitter after years of trading barbs.