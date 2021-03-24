BJP's Dilip Ghosh Sparks Row With 'wear Bermudas' Jibe To Mamata; Invites TMC's Criticism

With just three days to go for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the state's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh sparked controversy as he fired a jibe at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's leg injury. In an attempt to mock the Bengal CM's injury at his rally in Purulia district on Tuesday, Dilip Ghosh made a distasteful remark, invoking Mamata Banerjee's attire, which has invited severe criticism against the state BJP chief.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee's rallies in which she is seen addressing while sitting in a wheelchair, Ghosh said, "She is wearing a saree, showing her one leg and not the other. I have not seen anyone wear a saree like this. If you want to show legs then why are you wearing a saree, wear a bermuda." READ | 'BJP's Bengal govt will jail Bhatija & Co': Amit Shah slams CM Mamata & Abhishek Banerjee

TMC attacks Dilip Ghosh

While the BJP Bengal President did not name anyone during his remarks, the TMC has launched a scathing attack on Dilip Ghosh and the saffron party. Sharing the video of Ghosh's rally in which he made the controversial comment, the Trinamool Congress stated that the use of such 'derogatory language' about a female CM proves that BJP leaders do not 'respect women'. TMC MP Kakoli Dastidar also slammed the BJP leader, adding that he has 'crossed all limits.'

"It now appears that the role of BJP Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards TMC workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits," Dastidar said in a tweet.

It now appears that the role of @BJP4Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards @AITCofficial workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits.



Shocking words, once again! pic.twitter.com/cBolkvpJvF — Dr. KakoliGDastidar (@kakoligdastidar) March 24, 2021

In response, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya told PTI, there was no need to create a controversy over the remark. "I think such comments should not be taken seriously. The chief minister makes many intemperate remarks against the BJP and our leaders at public meetings. Dilip Ghosh is a generous person. Even if he made such a comment at a rally, it has to be kept in mind that many things are said at election meetings which should not be always considered seriously. "Ghosh has great respect for the chief minister. So no controversy should be created," Bhattacharya said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had allegedly sustained an injury while campaigning in Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee had claimed that she attacked by unidentified persons, following which she also sustained severe bone injuries on her left ankle while she was wounded in her shoulders, forearm, and neck. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12 after which she was seen campaigning on a wheelchair. The alleged attack is being probed by West Bengal CID and has become a talking point ahead of the elections.