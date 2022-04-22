In the wake of speculation that Prashant Kishor will join the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh slammed the poll strategist for having worked for many political parties throughout his career.

On Thursday, Dilip ghosh stated, “Prashant Kishor had joined Trinamool Congress too. He was a part of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) also. It has become his business of joining different parties.” The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh remarked, “Whichever party he works for, he gets its membership,” referring to Prashant Kishore’s role as a poll strategist for different parties.

He'll have membership in every party: Dilip Ghosh on Prashant Kishor

Dilip Ghosh further said, “He’ll have a membership card of every party, will show the card saying I’m from your party, give me order.”

When asked about the BJP's present leadership in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh described his successor's team as "new” and "lacking organizational expertise," and recommended taking old-timers into confidence.

“The team that is working now in West Bengal is new and lacks organizational experience. The state chief Sukanta Majumdar is also new to the team and his duties. It’s natural that the team will take some time to learn politics. However, It is taking more time than usual which is why people are disappointed,” said Dilip Ghosh on being asked about his earlier comment that termed Majumdar ‘inexperienced’.

“A decision should be taken soon and workers who have already worked for the party for a long time should also be allowed to contribute to the team’s decisions. I believe then only everyone will be able to work together,” Ghosh added.

Earlier Dilip Ghosh had said “Sukanta Majumdar has recently been given the responsibility. He is less experienced. The party has been fighting for a long time and there are experienced veterans who were part of that. Their ideologies can be used to put up a fight in the state.”

The voices among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning the West Bengal state party leadership increased after the party’s electoral debacle in the Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha by-polls.

However, according to sources, Prashant Kishor will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

“Poll strategist Prashant Kishor will hold talks with Congress on April 22 in regard to his joining. A presentation of 600 slides is prepared by Prashant Kishor. Until now, no one has seen the complete presentation,” sources close to Kishor told reporters.