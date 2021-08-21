BJP's Dilip Ghosh Welcomes HC Order On Post-poll Violence, Says 'Court Doesn't Trust TMC'

President of the West Bengal Unit of BJP Dilip Ghosh reacted to the order issued by the Calcutta High Court over the post-poll violence in the state and said that the High Court's order was evidence that it does not trust the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal Government over the state issues. Ghosh said in an interview, "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) comes into the picture when government fails to investigate a matter. The order issued by the Calcutta High Court to conduct a court-monitored CBI probe into the post-poll violence matter proved that the court does not trust the TMC-led West Bengal government over the state issues."

The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe on Thursday to look into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal and said that the Constitutional obligations of the state do not get vested in the Election Commission during the process of elections. The High Court said that the arguments run contrary to the stand of the state where it claimed that a number of FIRs were registered up to May 3 for post-poll violence. However, the police were required to maintain law and order instead of the Election Commission.

The mega coalition of the parties

Dilip Ghosh gave his opinions to one of the Opposition parties conducting a virtual meeting called by Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi and said, "The leaders do not have any work to do. It is good that they are spending time with each other over tea." In a virtual meeting of Opposition parties convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee suggested forming a core group to formulate strategies to counter BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to further strengthen Opposition unity. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leaders of 18 other political parties had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government by accusing them of destroying the economy and demanded the Supreme Court to order a probe into the use of Pegasus Spyware, speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, free cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket, repeal of three farm laws and compulsory guarantee of minimum support price to farmers.

(With ANI inputs)