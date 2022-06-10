'BJP's Double Engine Govt Lays Utmost Emphasis On Welfare Of The Poor': PM Modi In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat on Friday, June 10, wherein he laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 3,050 crores. In addition to that, PM Modi also inaugurated several projects and later addressed a tribal gathering in which he said that the BJP government has led to massive development in the state.

#LIVE | PM Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for multiple developments projects in Navsari, Gujarat



Tune in to watch his address from mega rally

While addressing the tribal gathering in the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ in Navsari on Friday, he said, “The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat. In the last 8 years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has put utmost emphasis on the welfare of the people in the state. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward the glorious tradition of development for all.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the last eight years, the government has given importance and worked for the upliftment of the poor.

PM Modi said, “In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, our government has laid the utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor, on providing basic facilities to the poor.”

He said, "My friends Bhupendra Patel & CR Patil are doing great work for development after I left Gujarat. I am very proud and today's event is aimed at launching development initiatives for tribals."

He further added, “People will say this is because elections are coming. But I challenge you, to find one week under my governance where development projects were not undertaken.”

According to Prime Minister's Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi-Speciality Hospital in Navsari of Gujarat.