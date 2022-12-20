BJP's Eshwarappa, Upset Over Cabinet Post Denial, Skips K'taka Assembly Session

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, who is also the party's former state unit president, resorted to a silent protest against his party leaders for not inducting him into the Cabinet even after coming out clean in the contractor suicide case.

Upset over his non-inclusion in the state cabinet, Shivamogga BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa skipped the first day of the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly in Belagavi on Monday, December 19, and is slated to skip the rest of the session as well.

#BREAKING | Infighting within BJP as KS Eshwarappa skips session, hits out at CM Bommai



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/4tSCVSZkcy — Republic (@republic) December 20, 2022

'Denied ministerial post despite receiving clean chit'

In a letter to Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, Eshwarappa cited ‘personal reasons’ for missing the session. However, the former minister expressed his displeasure towards the Chief Minister for not inducting him into the cabinet while interacting with media persons in Bagalkot on Monday.

Eshwarappa told reporters that he is being denied a ministerial position despite the probe agency giving him a clean chit in the contractor suicide case.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa's comments are critical at a time the Congress has been running an aggressive campaign against the ruling BJP in the state where Assembly Elections are due in about five months.

#BREAKING | Infighting within BJP as KS Eshwarappa skips session, claims he got a clean chit



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/kNEsWrkkSt — Republic (@republic) December 20, 2022

The Shivamogga MLA resigned as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister in April this year following Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide in a Udupi hotel accusing the minister of demanding a 40 per cent commission.