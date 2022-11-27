BJP's Face-off With AAP Rages; Shares Poster Of 'Kejriwal's Hotel' With Satyendar Jain

As Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's new VVIP treatment video emerges from Tihar Jail, the political fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now moved from the war of words to posters. The BJP's Delhi unit has shared a poster featuring Jain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP shared the poster with the caption, "First : Tihar Spa services. Second: Tihar Food Delivery services. now: Tihar Hotel & Room Service. Well Done AAP! Tihar ban gaya Satyendra ka Darbar."

The poster says 'AAP presents Arvind Kejriwal's Hotel (With room service) Tihar Hotel'. It features Kejriwal, Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar with the background of people cleaning the AAP leader's jail cell and him receiving a massage.

First : Tihar Spa services

Second: Tihar Food Delivery services

now: Tihar Hotel & Room Service



Well Done AAP!



Tihar ban gaya Satyendra ka Darbar pic.twitter.com/9ul4PPYBDC — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 27, 2022

New video from Tihar shows 'room servicing' after massage & meal

Amid the furore over Satyendar Jain receiving a 'massage' and a proper meal in Tihar prison, a fresh video has emerged from jail which shows the AAP leader getting a housekeeping facility.

The clip accessed by Republic Media Network shows a Delhi minister not present in his cell while a man can be seen cleaning him room, making his bed and changing sheets. Sources say that around 10 people have been assigned to provide Jain with all services inside his room -- out of which eight people took care of housekeeping services, providing food, clothes, etc. The other two acted as supervisors.

Amid the political storm over special treatment to Jain, Kejriwal claimed that in the municipal polls, people will give the job of making videos to BJP while the ones who build hospitals and schools will be elected in civic body polls.

"BJP's new guarantee to Delhiites -- will open a video shop in every ward. BJP is a video-making company. In this election, people will give them the job of making videos and the job of running the civic body to those who construct schools and hospitals," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

BJP slammed the VVIP services being given to Jain and slammed Kejriwal for blatantly lying. "It is sad that a chief minister appears on TV and lies blatantly that Jain was getting a massage on medical advice and by a physiotherapist while he (the masseur) was a rapist. A rapist has been turned into a physiotherapist so blatantly," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.