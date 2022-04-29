BJP's Fadnavis Slams MVA Over Fuel Prices; Sheds Light On Reports Of BJP-MNS Alliance

BJP leader and Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday addressed the media and slammed the state government over the issue of fuel prices. Fadnavis averred that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been exposed by the Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Fadnavis stated that all BJP-ruled state governments have reduced the prices of fuel, while the Maharashtra government is "giving excuses".

"The Petroleum Minister has exposed the Maharashtra government. The state government has earned Rs 1,20,000 crore through VAT on petrol and diesel. But when it's time to reduce the prices now, they're giving excuses. In neighbouring Gujarat, the petrol prices are less by Rs 15 as compared to Maharashtra. As for the GST compensation, MoS Finance has made it clear that claims by the Maharashtra govt are false," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis on reports of BJP-MNS alliance

Speaking about emerging reports of a BJP and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance, Devendra Fadnavis said that the reports are "fictitious". He revealed that there have been no formal talks between the two parties so far. However, he acknowledged that MNS' stand aligns with the BJP's stand.

"Our stand has been clear on the loudspeakers and they're similar to the MNS. However, no formal talks have taken place between our parties. There are premature discussions," added Fadnavis.

Fadnavis further slammed some "pseudo-secular" parties and held them responsible for the divide between the majority and minority. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is for everyone. Fadnavis has therefore slammed other parties for appeasement politics.

RSS gives go-ahead for BJP-MNS alliance: Reports

In an exclusive scoop, the Republic Media Network has learnt that RSS has given a go-ahead for a BJP-MNS alliance. As per sources, this was finalised in a meeting that took place in Nagpur on April 21 in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash participated. While BJP is yet to formally take a call on this proposal, such a tie-up can bolster BJP's chances of taking on MVA which comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

