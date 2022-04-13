In a key development, a fiery Tejasvi Surya was seen leading BJP's Nyay Yatra to protest against Karauli violence. In a dramatic event, the Yatra was stopped by the Rajasthan police at the Hindaun border. Following this, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called on his followers to continue the Yatra and 'not stop till they reach Karauli'.

Tejasvi Surya was seen among the protestors after the state police blocked the leader and BJP workers on their way to Karauli, where massive communal violence erupted during a religious procession earlier in the month. “We will not stop till we reach there,” a fiery Tejasvi Surya was seen telling BJP workers at the Dausa-Karauli border in Rajasthan.

“It is our Constitutional right to go to Karauli. I am ready to be arrested,” the BJP MP said. The leader, while daring the Ashok Gehlot government to let them through to the violence site, called on his followers to be ready to protest until night. He further appealed to the BJP workers to continue peaceful protest until they are arrested.

Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan



The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra & the unwillingness of congress govt. to act against the aggressors is deplorable@BJYM will continue to protest until culprits are brought to justice#ChaloKarauli — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 13, 2022

Earlier in the day, Surya had put out a tweet slamming the Rajasthan government for the lawlessness in the state. He alleged that the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra was disturbed on purpose and called on people to join in the protest march to the city.

“Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami Shobha Yatra and the unwillingness of congress govt. to act against the aggressors is deplorable,” he tweeted. Surya further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will continue to protest until culprits are brought to justice.

'Will either go to Karauli or jail': Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya spoke exclusively to Republic TV and congratulated the channel for fighting for justice. He said that the Congress government in Rajasthan is not allowing them to reach Karauli peacefully, while PFI is given permission to hold a procession in Kota.

He said, "I congratulate Republic TV for fighting for justice in Karauli. They permit PFI for procession in Kota but they wont permit us to reach Karauli peacefully. All of us will either go to Karauli or jail. They (Congress) have done most appeasement in the history of Rajasthan."

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorbike rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year. About 35 people were injured in the violence and houses of more than 80 people were burnt, authorities said. The incident took place when Hindus took out a rally to mark Nav Samvatsar (New Year), passing through a Muslim-dominated area. As of Tuesday, 10 FIRs have been registered in the case.

