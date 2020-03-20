BJP Issues First Response After Kamal Nath Resigns As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Friday opined on the resignation of Kamal Nath and said that the development was expected as the government in Madhya Pradesh has been unstable since the beginning. Amid the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday announced his resignation as the CM of the state ahead of the floor test in the state Assembly.

Speaking to Republic TV on an exclusive telephonic conversation, the BJP VP stated the resignation to be good for the politics in the state.

"It is on the expected lines as it was not a stable government right since the government and now people have realized and therefore many of the MLA's have deserted him. The government that didn't have any moral authority to function finally has bid goodbye, which is good for the state and the politics in Madhya Pradesh," said Sahasrabuddhe.

At the time of announcing his resignation, Kamal Nath had leveled charges against BJP saying that MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru. Nullifying the allegations, Sahasrabuddhe said that such a response comes after losing power. Further apprising about BJP's next step, the Vice President said that decision will be made at an appropriate time.

"Those who lose power, due to sorrow and grief in their mind they indulge in all kinds of the irresponsible allegation and therefore it is hardly surprising," said the BJP VP.

"We will review the political situation and at an appropriate time we will stake claim to form the government," he added.

