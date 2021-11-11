BJP's Fortunes Continue To Plummet In WB As Poll Candidate & Actor Srabanti Quits Party

BJP's fortunes continued to plummet in West Bengal as actor Srabanti Chatterjee severed ties with the party on Thursday citing its "lack of initiative". She had joined the saffron party on March 1 earlier this year in the presence of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh who was the president of the party's WB unit back then. In the 2021 Assembly polls, she lost to her TMC opponent and Minister Partha Chatterjee from the Behala Paschim constituency by a margin of 50,884 votes.

Taking to Twitter, she cast aspersion on the sincerity of BJP to further the cause of the state. When asked whether she would consider joining TMC, she said, "Let the time speak". Amid the growing exodus of leaders from the JP Nadda-led party, Ghosh recently indicated the possibility of organizational changes in WB BJP.

Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections.Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal... — Srabanti (@srabantismile) November 11, 2021

The exodus of BJP MLAs after WB polls

On May 2, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. Speculation about Mukul Roy's political future started doing the rounds after Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post. While the then BJP national vice-president won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, his son Subhrangshu who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijpur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA.

Finally, Roy and his son rejoined TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew on June 11. After a brief lull, Tanmoy Ghosh who won in Bishnupur on a BJP ticket switched allegiance to TMC on August 30. Biswajit Das and Soumen Roy, the sitting BJP legislators from Bagda and Kaliaganj respectively followed suit.

In another blow to BJP, Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani joined TMC in the presence of state Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee on October 27. Addressing a public rally recently, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that BJP will be wiped out from West Bengal the day when his party opens its doors to all leaders willing to jump ship. With TMC winning all 4 seats in the bypolls, BJP's strength has now reduced to 70 seats.