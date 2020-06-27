BJP's Gambhir Slams AAP For 'COVID Centre Inaugration' Jibe As Shah-Kejriwal Review Prep

As Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister visited the 10,000-bed COVID-care centre to review its preparations on Saturday, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir hit out at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's politicisation. He stated that after Singh's tweet accusing Shah, Gambhir talked to Shah and confirmed that both Shah and Kejriwal were visiting the centre to 'review it and not inaugurate' it as claimed by Singh. The BJP MP took a jibe at Singh asking whether the latter does not talk to Kejriwal or planned to take sole credit for the Centre.

BJP taunts Singh over COVID care 'inauguration'

AAP politicises 'India's largest COVID centre'; alleges 'Shah secretly inaugurating it'

AAP politicises 'COVID care centre inauguration'

Earlier in the day, ruling party AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, took a jibe at the Home Minister Amit Shah, who has taken over the Coronavirus fight in the national capital. Singh alleged that Shah was 'secretly and stealthily' going to inaugurate the 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre in Delhi. Subsequently, both Shah and Kejriwal visited COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi's Chhatarpur area to review the preparations.

Gujarat: Five ex-MLAs who quit Congress party ahead of Rajya Sabha polls join BJP

10,000-bed COVID care facility in Delhi

India's largest COVID Care facility built at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi is set to be inaugurated this week. Built over the 300-acre sprawling campus of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur's Bhati mines, the makeshift facility set up in a 1755 sqft x 703 sqft area will house over 10,000 COVID patients. In response to the Government's urgent demand for beds, the organisation had offered to allow its sprawling campus to be converted into a 10,000-bed facility for COVID patients.

This COVID centre is said to have 100 blocks, housing 100 beds in each block. It will be equipped with 500 urinals, 450 bathrooms and 300 wheel-chairs. There will be two buildings for storage, medicine for PPE kits and other belongings. About 50 acres has been slotted for toilets, bathrooms and parking.

Delhi records 3,460 new COVID-19 cases; containment zones to increase after re-mapping

Delhi's COVID battle

On Friday Delhi recorded 3,460 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 77,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,492. Centre has already advised the Delhi government to implement the containment strategy recommended by the V K Paul Committee - redrawing the containment zones. Moreover, the Delhi government in co-ordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have started a serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi with 20,000 blood samples. The exercise will be held till July 10.

Serological survey to analyse COVID-19 spread commences in Delhi