BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Says, 'opposition Uses farm Laws to Revise Political Fortune'

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, on Saturday, justified Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks over opposition misleading India's farmers and said the opposition is using the farm laws to revise political fortune. Referring to PM Modi's interview with Open Magazine, Gaurav Bhatia said that a strong and clear message has been sent to the opposition. In the interview, Narendra Modi called out the 'intellectual dishonesty' of political parties, stating that they were spreading misinformation over the pro-farmer reforms they had promised in their election manifestos.

Stating Jan 26 farmers protest as a shameful act, BJP spokesperson said, "Through the interview, once again the Prime Minister has expressed his interest to discuss the farmers' issue and resolve the same through meaningful dialogue".

He added, "According to 2019 Congress general election manifesto of Congress, chapter 7, point 11, they mention to do away with MSP act whereas the Modi government has not done away with Mandi. The Centre government has introduced another market for the farmer's betterment". Gaurav Bhatia said that Swaminathan Commission reports are very important. It was not implemented for seven years, but PM Modi did it. The Modi government has increased the MSPs of mandated Kharif crops to help farmers profit 50% more than the production costs. The decision was made according to the Swaminathan Committee's C2 formula of calculating the cost of cultivation, including the imputed cost of capital and the rent on the land to give farmers 50% returns. This formula was adopted by PM Modi in his first term of governance too. In the following years, PM Modi has aimed to facilitate farmers to achieve 100% production returns.

He said that there are many measures taken by the Centre government in accordance with farmers development, due to which the farmer's stand firm by PM Modi. Further lashing out at the opposition, he stated, "The opposition is unaware of their acts and is indulged in shallow politics". Gaurav Bhatia informed that the opposition doesn't think about the development of th4e country and the wellbeing of the people as they have opposed Article 370, triple talaq and GST. They have the ideology to oppose Modi irrespective of his vision towards the development of the country. Its high time opposition takes responsibility and functions for the betterment of the nation.

Speaking on PM Modi's efforts to cheer and encourage people to achieve their goals, Gaurav Bhatia said, "Spirit to encourage people through Maan ki Baat and other programs are inherited in the government. The programmes are conducted to help people to achieve their objectives".

PM Modi's interview

On completion of 20 years of governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the opposition over the farm laws and slammed them for opposing the same reforms that they had once grandiosely promised. PM Modi said, "There are political parties which will grandiosely make promises before elections, even put them in their manifestos. Yet, when the time comes to deliver on the same promises, these same parties and people do a complete U-turn and worse spread the most malicious kind of misinformation on the promises they themselves had made. If you look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today, you will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi."

Image: PTI/ANI