BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Slams Congress' Ramesh Kumar For Shameful Rape Remark, Demands Ouster

Outraged by the latest abominable remarks on rape by Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar in the Karnataka Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has called out the leader and the party. Slamming the Congress leader for his comments joking about rape, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia asked what action have been taken against the leader. Many leaders have also questioned Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri for not raising an objection, and laughing off such misogynistic comments in the house.

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia on Friday hit out at Karnataka Congress MLA's outrageous remark on rape. Speaking to Republic TV, Bhatia said that it is a matter of shame for the country. He further questioned the party and the assembly over the issue. “Every Indian’s head would hang in shame because of this statement,” Bhatia said while speaking to Republic.

“It happened inside the assembly, which is the temple of democracy and that makes it even more shameful. It reflects the sick mindset of the Congress MLA that he can make such a derogatory remark without even realising what his responsibility towards society is. Such people have no place in the democratic structure, be it the parliament or assembly, such MLAs should be sacked and they shouldn’t be allowed to demean and derogate the values that matter to the democracy,” Bhatia added.

“Sonia Gandhiji is a woman. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is campaigning everywhere claiming women power, but have they taken any action against this MLA? That is the question,” asked Bhatia addressing the issue. Furthermore, he cleared that everyone including the speaker who laughed off the remark was at fault. He said that nobody should laugh and trivialize an issue such as rape.

Congress MLA makes a disgusting remark in Karnataka Assembly; Speaker laughs it off

On Wednesday, Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar made a sexist comment in the Assembly as he said, "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." The distasteful comment by Kumar came when MLAs demanded time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to further discuss farmers' issues.

Subsequently, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked how he would run the Session if prolonged time was allotted to everyone. Asking members to take the decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Replying to the Speaker, the Congress leader stood up and said, "There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." Notably, the Karnataka Assembly broke into echoes of laughter. Also, it is pertinent to mention that the concerned Congress leader is a repeat offender when it comes to making such obnoxious remarks, previously he had stoked controversy for casually comparing himself to a rape survivor.

Image: ANI/ REPUBLIC WORLD