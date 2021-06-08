BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Slams Punjab Govt & Congress Over 'Fateh COVID Kit Scam'; What Is It?

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) recently accused the Punjab government of scamming in purchasing Fateh COVID-19 kits, used for treatment in coronavirus patients, the saffron party's national spokesperson and Supreme Court senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia held a press conference on Tuesday and alleging that the Captain Amrinder Singh government had made transactions of crores of rupees in the purchase, calling it a 'BMW' model.

Bhatia said, "At the time of this calamity, the Punjab Government has decided that they will procure Fatah COVID Kits for the citizens. In the first week of April, the first tender came in which the price of this kit was increased to Rs 837."

"We are placing before you the corrupt conduct of the Congress government. The recovery model of profiteering came to the fore in Punjab a few days back. The vaccine is being sold to private hospitals. No proper action has been taken in that scam so far, now Fateh COVID kit scam has come," he added.

Accusing the Congress of corruption, the national BJP spokesperson further said, "In the second tender on April 20, the price of these kits increases from Rs 837 to Rs 1,226. In the third tender, the price of the kit is again increased to Rs 1,338. This was public money. Even in times of disaster, the Congress government does corruption and then makes vasuli."

'Sonia & Rahul should answer the Nation': Gaurav Bhatia

"Till now there is no info on whether these kits have come or not. Captain Amarinder is silent, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should answer to the Nation. There is a Mandatory Drug License, which is mandatory for all those who give any medicine or related thing to the government," he added.

He further said "This is the suit-boot government of Punjab. They are worried about big private hospitals, they want the poor people to take the most expensive vaccine and the money that will reach, they will move around and come to the Congress party."

What is 'Fateh Kit Scam'?

Last month, CM Amarinder Singh had launched a "COVID Fateh" drive to tackle the spread of coronavirus in rural areas of the state. He had referred to it as a "war that needed the involvement of all sections of the community". As per reports, a Fateh COVID kit consists of a digital thermometer, a steamer, a fingertip pulse oxymeter, vitamin C limcee and zinc tablets, vitamin D3 capsules, Ayush kwath, Dolo and other COVID medicines.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded the immediate dismissal of Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for presiding over alleged vaccine and 'Fateh kit' scams. He asserted that if this was not done till June 15, the SAD would 'gherao' the residence of the CM.

Giving details on the Fateh Scam, Badal said the original tender was won by Sangam Medical Store by quoting a figure of Rs 837 per kit but the tender was unexplainably allotted to the medical store at Rs 940 per kit on April 3. He said even though this tender was valid for a six-month period for the supply of 3.5 lakh kits, the government reinvited tenders on April 20 and issued a purchase order for the supply of the same kits to Grandway Incorporation at Rs 1226 per kit.