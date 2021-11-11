BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Slams Salman Khurshid; Hits Out At Congress For 'communal Politics'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid after his remarks on Hindutva. Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and the party's Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia condemned Khurshid's remarks. Bhatia stated that Khurshid's words hurt not only Hindus, but India. This comes after Khurshid compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram, in his new book on Ayodhya verdict.

Slamming the senior Congress leader, Bhatia questioned if his remarks were given by his party leaders like P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor. In addition, he questioned if the statements in Khurshid's book were thoughts and remarks by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer himself. The BJP leader, therefore, attacked the Congress party.

"This is the mentality of the Congress party. This is all done on the orders of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, they had mentioned 'Hindu terror," said Gaurav Bhatia

'Congress has only done communal politics': Gaurav Bhatia

Bhatia further said that the Congress party has only practised communal politics. He hit out at the grand old party and accused it of 'dividing the country'. "The governments of the Congress party, which remained in the country for 55 years after independence, have only done communal politics. How to divide the society, how to spread poison in the society, how to do Hindu-Muslim politics, Congress has done just this," he said.

कांग्रेस पार्टी की सरकारें आजादी के बाद 55 साल देश में रहीं, उन्होंने केवल और केवल सांप्रदायिक राजनीति की है।



कैसे समाज को बांटे, कैसे समाज में जहर फैलाएं, कैसे हिंदू-मुस्लिम की राजनीति करें, कांग्रेस ने बस ये ही किया है- श्री @gauravbh — BJP (@BJP4India) November 11, 2021

The BJP spokesperson also hit out at the Congress party for hurting the sentiments of Hindus and equating Hindutva with terrorist organisations. Bhatia also questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and demanded to condemn her party leader's statement on Hindutva.

"Why aren't such Congress leaders expelled from the party? You can be the opposition but you cannot be an enemy of the Hindus. Congress party is weaving a web of hatred against Hindus like a spider," Bhatia added

Congress leader Salman Khurshid compares Hindutva to ISIS & Boko Haram

Khurshid compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram, in his new book on Ayodhya verdict. The remarks were made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky."